What you need to know: France, Norway face off at Boston Stadium in biggest matchup of group stage

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Powerhouse France and upstart Norway battle for control of Group I in the marquee matchup of the FIFA World Cup preliminaries.
Key Points
- Both sides are tied on six points at the top of the Group I standings and have been among the most prolific teams at the World Cup — Norway has seven goals to France’s six.
- The chief attacking threats for both teams — indeed two of the most feared strikers in the world and in this tournament — are France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland, who are both even on four goals (tied for second in Golden Boot Race).
- France is one of the most dominant teams in the world, and has been for decades: winners in 1998 and 2018, runners up in 2006 and 2022.
- Norway is playing in its first World Cup since 1998 and has kept up its torrid pace through qualification — they qualified for the World Cup with a perfect 8-0-0 record and 37 goals, the most in Europe.
- The French national team is worth $1.7 billion, per the international soccer valuation site Transfermarkt.
Players to Watch
- The key matchup is Mbappe vs Haaland. They are elite scorers for club and country and know the stage is set for a pivotal group game.
- Antonio Nusa is a Norwegian winger who is a set up man for Haaland. Martin Ødegaard is their playmaker. With Haaland likely to be tightly marked, both players will need to deliver impeccable service and open up space.
- Mbappe is the main man for France, but the entire front four for Les Bleus is stacked: Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola, plus Mbappe.
Local connections:
- France is staying near Boston Common and are using Boston as their home base through the group stage, with their trainings occurring at Bentley University in Waltham.
Quick Pitch Points
- Team Nicknames: France are Les Bleus, Norway are Røde, Hvite, Blå (Red, White and Blue)
- Odds: France is a -155 favorite on the moneyline and Norway is a +360 underdog; the over/under is 3.5 (+125o / -155u) goals.
- Best World Cup finish: France, winners 1998 and 2018; Norway, round of 16 in 1998
- Coaches: France, Didier Deschamps; Norway, Stale Solbakken
- Captains: France, Kylian Mbappe; Norway, Martin Ødegaard
- FIFA Rank: France, 2; Norway 22
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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