Pedestrian flown to hospital after being struck by car in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Fitchburg late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the area of John Fitch Highway and Lunenburg Street at Route 2A around 11:30 p.m. found a person suffering from serious injuries, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to the hospital.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if they would face charges.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with yellow police tape as detectives gathered evidence.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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