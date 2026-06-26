12-year-old girl riding motorized scooter dies after collision with school bus in Haverhill, DA says

HAVERHILL, Mass. — One of the two children who were seriously injured in a crash with a school bus in Haverhill on Thursday has died, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The two children were riding a motorized scooter when they were involved in a collision with a school bus at the intersection of Portland Street and 5th Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

One of the children, a 12-year-old girl who attended Haverhill public schools, has died, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Department Chief Wayne Tracy told Boston 25 Friday morning.

The girl’s identity is not being released at this time.

“The collision remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Haverhill Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

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