Flights grounded at Boston’s Logan Airport as wind gusts top 50 mph

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday morning due to strong wind.

All flights out of Logan will remain grounded until at least 11 a.m. after gusts in the city hit 53 mph, the FAA said in an advisory. The probability of the stop being extended past 11 a.m. is estimated to be “30-60 percent.”

#DEVELOPING: Flights out of Logan Airport have been grounded until 11 am due to high winds.



182 flights were delayed and 141 were cancelled this morning out of Logan, according to FlightAware. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/vJtHXL4O57 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) December 18, 2023

As of 10 a.m., there were 182 flight delays at Logan and 141 flight cancellations due to the wind-driven rainstorm that was battering southern New England, according to FlightAware.

High wind warnings and wind advisories were posted across the region.

Strongest gusts of the morning so far 💨 Power outage and wind damage reports will peak now through lunchtime. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/7SqBIjjMkm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 18, 2023

MEMA reported more than 110,000 power outages as wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines.

Wind will peak mid-morning through early afternoon, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

For more visit the Boston 25 Weather Page.

Boston 25 Monday morning weather forecast

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group