Connecticut State Police investigating homicide of young Massachusetts woman

The death of a young Massachusetts woman found in Connecticut has been ruled a homicide by the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

26-year-old Janina Brooke Murphy was found dead inside a home on Claire Hill Road in Burlington on March 29.

Connecticut State Police said they were previously investigating the case as a suspicious death.

No suspects have been announced, and no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.

Murphy graduated from Duxbury High School in 2017 and would have celebrated her 27th birthday last week.

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