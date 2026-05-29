Mass. State Police trooper hurt in crash while working detail on I-93 in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hurt while working a detail on I-93 in Quincy.

According to police, around 10:35 p.m., the trooper was injured when the cruiser he was in was struck by another vehicle.

The Trooper suffered minor injuries and was transported to Boston Medical Center.

Video captured after the crash appears to show the car with the front end into the median.

When that car was towed away, the back end appeared to be crushed.

Crews also worked to clean up the broken glass on the road.

This crash comes at an already sensitive time for the Massachusetts State Police.

Earlier this month, they buried Trooper Kevin Trainor after his cruiser was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route One in Lynnfield.

No word yet on the driver’s condition or if they will face any charges and the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes of 93 North is Quincy are back open Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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