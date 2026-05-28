Investigation underway after human remains found in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Worcester on Wednesday.

The remains were found in the area of Brandt Lane shortly after 1:00 p.m., according to Worcester police.

“The Medical Examiner’s office has accepted the case and the DA’s office has been notified,” Worcester police said.

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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