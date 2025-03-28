Names of more men accused of paying for sex at high-end brothels in Mass. set to be revealed

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Court hearings for the “wealthy and well-connected” men accused of being customers of an interstate commercial sex ring that ran high-end brothels in two Massachusetts communities are slated to continue Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in November that the hearings would be public. The hearings are taking place in Cambridge District Court.

Eleven new alleged brothel customers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were identified last Friday and Cambridge Police Lieutenant Jarred Cabral detailed the allegations against them as he read from police reports:

Steven Riel, of Laconia, New Hampshire

Nathaniel Welch, of Concord, Massachusetts

Jeff Henry, of Exeter, New Hampshire

Fred Rosenthal, of Marblehead, Massachusetts

Timothy Ackerson, of Waltham, Massachusetts

Matthew Fulton, of Belmont, Massachusetts

Howard Redmond, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts

Anurag Bajpayee, of Cambridge, Massachusetts

Paul Toner, of Cambridge, Massachusetts

Paul Grant, of Charlestown, Massachusetts

James Cusack Jr., of Boston, Massachusetts

On Friday, March 14, the names of a dozen accused sex buyers from communities including Winchester, Lincoln, Concord, Newton, and Waltham were made public:

Jonathan Lanfear, of Winchester

Patrick Walsh, of Swampscott

Pinhao Chao, of Newton

David LaCava, of Waltham

Jason Han, of Concord

John Doran, of Wellesley

Pablo Domingo Maceira, of Roslindale

Peter MacGillivray, of Boston

Yihong Zou, of Boston

Boya Zhou, of West Roxbury

Kerry Wu, of Natick

Mark Zhu, of Lincoln

So far, through two rounds of hearings, a total of 23 people have been named in the brothel case.

Additional names are expected to be revealed during Friday’s hearings.

While none of the men appeared in court, Cambridge District Court Clerk Sharon Casey informed their counsel that she would file charges against all of them.

The attorneys for the Boston-area “John Does” identified in the black books of the sophisticated interstate high-end brothel network have desperately tried to keep their identities private, arguing that revealing their names violates their privacy.

In 2023, then-acting Boston U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said the clientele of the brothels included politicians, big pharma executives, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, accountants, and scientists.

A pair of Boston-based media outlets had filed to view criminal complaints against the alleged clients of a prostitution ring, however, the SJC also sided with the clerk’s decision to keep the complaints sealed until the first show-cause hearings are held in Cambridge District Court.

In November 2023, authorities arrested Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee on charges of running a commercial sex network in Watertown, Cambridge, and Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

Han Lee, the 42-year-old leader interstate commercial sex ring, was sentenced earlier this week to four years in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

“Han Lee didn’t just recruit women to sell their bodies for sex – she built a criminal enterprise designed to thrive in the shadows, evading law enforcement while profiting off her victims like commodities,” U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said.

