Hearings for prominent clients accused of paying for sex at Mass. brothels to start Friday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Probable cause hearings for 28 “wealthy and well-connected” men accused of being customers of an interstate commercial sex ring that ran high-end brothels in two Massachusetts communities are slated to begin in Cambridge on Friday.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in November that the hearings would be public. The hearings will take place in Cambridge District Court.

The attorneys for the Boston-area “John Does” identified in the black books of the sophisticated interstate high-end brothel network have desperately tried to keep their identities private, arguing that revealing their names violates their privacy.

In 2023, then-acting Boston U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said the clientele of the brothels included politicians, big pharma executives, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, accountants, and scientists.

Brothel case - appointment book (Homeland Security)

A pair of Boston-based media outlets had filed to view criminal complaints against the alleged clients of a prostitution ring, however, the SJC also sided with the clerk’s decision to keep the complaints sealed until the first show-cause hearings are held in Cambridge District Court.

“The pending complaint applications present the possible risk of unrestricted public disclosure of erroneous, extraneous, or incomplete information, in a manner unlike the decision to allow public access to the show-cause hearings that would not necessarily result in disclosure of the same,” Chief Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote in his ruling in November.

In November 2023, authorities arrested Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee on charges of running a commercial sex network in Watertown, Cambridge, and Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

All three have since pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors said the three charged sex buyers a premium price for appointments with women advertised on their websites. Buyers paid anywhere from $350 to upwards of $600 per hour for sex, depending on the services. They paid in cash.

To conceal the proceeds of the prostitution network, Han Lee deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash proceeds into personal and third-party bank accounts and peer-to-peer transfers, prosecutors said. Hundreds of thousands of dollars from these proceeds were used to buy money orders to conceal the source of the funds.

Brothel case - cash, gift card (Homeland Security)

These money orders were then used to pay for rent and utilities at brothel locations in Massachusetts and Virginia, prosecutors said.

Websites advertising nude models for professional photography at upscale studios served as a front for the prostitution ring, prosecutors said.

Investigators searched and seized the domain names for the websites after obtaining search warrants that were executed in November 2023.

Lawyers set to argue why multiple prominent ‘John Does’ should be kept private in brothel case

Each website had a verification process for interested sex buyers to become eligible for appointment bookings, prosecutors said.

Clients were required to complete a form providing their full names, email addresses, phone numbers, employers, and references if they had one.

The clerk magistrate’s initial decision was issued on Dec. 21, 2023, but it was met with a slew of appeals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

