‘Built a criminal enterprise’: Leader of high-end brothel network in Mass. sentenced to prison

BOSTON — The leader of an interstate commercial sex ring that catered to high-end clientele was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

Han Lee, 42, of Cambridge, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by one year of supervised released by Judge Julie E. Kobick.

Lee was also ordered to pay $5,418,572 forfeiture and an undetermined amount of restitution.

She pleaded guilty in September 2024 to charges of recruiting sex workers, getting them transportation to the brothel locations in Cambridge and Watertown, and then concealing the profits of the brothel with money orders.

The brothels were typically located within high-end apartments complexes and to hide the nefarious activity, Han Lee established house rules for the women during their stays. Their services were advertised via bostontopten10.com and browneyesgirlsva.blog.

Screenshots of websites named in local brothel busts (US Attorney's Office)

Lee, along with co-defendants Junmyung Lee, and James Lee, charged sex buyers a premium price for appointments with the women advertised on their websites, which ranged from approximately $350 to upwards of $600 per hour depending on the services and were paid in cash. In total, Han Lee’s brothel network generated over $5.6 million in revenue from approximately 9,450 scheduled dates.

In 2023, then-acting Boston U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said the clientele of the brothels included politicians, big pharma executives, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, accountants, and scientists.

The names of some of the sex buyers were released in court earlier this month.

Revenue from the illicit business was hidden through third-party bank accounts and peer-to-peer transfers, according to the Department of Justice. Hundreds of thousands of dollars of the cash proceeds were purchased in money orders in values under the amount that would trigger reporting and ID requirements.

The money orders would then be used to pay for rent and utilities at the brothel locations.

Brothels busted in Massachusetts

“Han Lee didn’t just recruit women to sell their bodies for sex – she built a criminal enterprise designed to thrive in the shadows, evading law enforcement while profiting off her victims like commodities,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

Lee emphasized that while she did run the brothels, she did not control the women. In October 2024, Junmyung Lee pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2025. James Lee pleaded guilty in February 2025 and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2025.

“We will relentlessly pursue and prosecute those who exploit vulnerable women through interstate sex trafficking and launder their illicit gains,” Foley said. “Those who engage in this conduct will be identified, held accountable and sent to federal prison. Full stop.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group