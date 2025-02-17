‘Must act immediately’: Healey calls on DPU chair to reduce energy costs for consumers

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is calling on the Department of Public Utilities to “act immediately” to reduce skyrocketing energy costs for Massachusetts consumers.

In a letter dated Sunday to Jamie Van Nostrand, chairman of the Department of Public Utilities, Healey said she is “deeply troubled by the recent spike in natural gas utility rates and the financial strain this unexpected rate hike is having on Massachusetts residents.”

“The impact of this increased financial burden comes at an already difficult time for many Massachusetts families and businesses, as the costs of everyday goods, gasoline, and groceries continue to rise and the threat of tariffs looms,” Healey said. “People did not plan for these extraordinary utility rate increases, and they can only do so much to stretch a budget.”

“The DPU must act immediately to provide rate relief to customers in this heating season,” the governor said. “I recognize that energy costs in Massachusetts are closely tied to global oil and gas markets and driven in part by increasing demand and higher usage due to the cold weather.”

“While the DPU cannot control all the drivers, you and the gas utilities have an obligation to do all you can to help consumers reduce bills and avoid future large, unanticipated price spikes like this,” Healey said in her letter to Van Nostrand.

The governor’s letter comes as a grassroots movement is now taking shape because of the public’s dissatisfaction with the money they’re paying to Eversource each month to heat their homes.

About two weeks ago, Elijah DeSousa of New Bedford created the Facebook group Citizens Against Eversource, which has garnered more than 15,000 followers in that time.

“We are reviewing the letters from the Governor and from various legislators and will respond soon,” Alanna Kelly, spokesperson for the Department of Public Utilities, said in a statement on Monday.

“We have listened to ratepayers, and we will be working directly with the gas companies over the coming days to pursue revisions to their delivery rates to provide relief as soon as possible for their customers,” Kelly said. “Over the longer term, the DPU continues to make process in various dockets centered on energy affordability that will help low- and moderate-income households in paying their energy bills.”

In 2023, the DPU took steps to stabilize electricity rates “after a run-up in electricity supply prices occurred the prior year,” Healey said. “The DPU must bring that same focus and intentionality to insulating customers from these sudden gas bill spikes.”

The DPU “must proactively identify ways to reduce future price volatility for natural gas customers and make rate changes more transparent and predictable,” Healey said.

The DPU also must prioritize ongoing work to address energy affordability, the governor added.

“At the same time, the gas utilities must do a better job getting customers into existing programs that help customers reduce bills and manage their costs,” Healey said, adding that by participating in Mass Save, “customers can save thousands of dollars in energy costs by making their homes less drafty and more energy efficient.”

Healey said she is directing the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs “to ensure that the state’s electric and gas utilities are doing all they can to get consumers into money saving programs.

“The utilities must make it easier for energy consumers to get the help they need in a way that works for them and gets results,” Healey said in her letter. “It is also imperative that energy consumers know their rights, including that they cannot have their utility service shut off during the winter months.”

“Staying warm is critical for everyone’s health and safety. Winter isn’t over,” Healey said. “The DPU and the gas utilities must act now to provide relief from these high rates and make the changes necessary to ensure that this does not happen again next winter.”

In 2020, the DPU issued an order in the rate case for Eversource Gas (NSTAR) and specifically prohibits the company from filing another rate case until 2030.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

