DPU plans talks with gas companies over high bills

DEDHAM, Mass. — Numerous refrigerators, ovens and other cooking appliances: Dedham House of Pizza uses a significant amount of energy.

“We purchased a lot of new equipment this year,” said owner George Panagopolous. “In my decision-making process I purchased equipment that was energy-saving both on gas and electric.”

Smart move. Last fall, the state Department of Public Utilities okayed rate hikes for customers of both Eversource and National Grid gas -- with some 1.5 million Massachusetts customers affected. The DPU allowed Eversource rates to rise for the period of November to April 25 to 30%. National Grid’s increase was set at 11 to 13%.

Those increases were set knowing demand would rise for natural gas in winter, as it always does -- but not knowing by how much. What followed is a winter significantly colder than last year -- and Eversource maintains the resulting increase in demand is at least partly to blame for exorbitant gas bills.

How exorbitant?

“We just got a gas bill that was 300 something,” said customer Robert Campanella. “My father got one in the 600s and he just lives in a small cape in West Roxbury.”

What’s confusing to some customers is that the high bills keep coming even as they make efforts to conserve energy by keeping thermostats low. But Eversource said that, too, is a factor of the weather. A utility spokesperson explained that as the temperature drops, more energy is needed to maintain a stable temperature.

But around 50 lawmakers just sent a letter to the Chair of the Department of Public Utilities, James Van Nostrand, demanding that something be done to lower gas prices -- and expressing skepticism about the effect demand should be having on price.

Their letter to Van Nostrand was followed by another letter from Gov. Maura Healey. She told the chair that people did not plan for the high rate increases and that it was overstretching budgets.

On Monday, the DPU said it would be conducting discussions with gas companies in the coming days to see what can be done to provide customer relief.

But Eversource told Boston 25 News it is not doing anything the law doesn’t allow it to do.

Aside from the rate hike and the cold winter, an Eversource spokesperson said customers are also sharing the cost for repairs and safety enhancements to the former Columbia Gas network in Massachusetts.

Eversource acquired Columbia Gas in the aftermath of the 2018 Merrimack Valley explosions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group