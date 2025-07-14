Multiple dead, several injured following fire at assisted living facility in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Multiple people are dead and several others are injured following a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River.

Firefighters first responded to the Gabriel House around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire at the main entrance of the building.

The Fall River fire chief says the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene. Several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.

Officials confirm that there were multiple fatalities and multiple injuries, but have not confirmed how many.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Bacon. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

The fire at Gabriel House prompted a massive response, with every firefighter on duty in the city attending, along with 30 off-duty firefighters who were recalled.

Five firefighters sustained mostly minor injuries during the operation.

“I just want to compliment our fire department, EMS, EMA, and the police for the job they did containing a very dangerous situation,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan.

A family reunification center was established at St. Anne’s Hospital to assist families in reuniting with their loved ones. Families were advised to enter through the emergency room for assistance.

Fire investigators from the Fall River Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Fire Chief says it will be a long investigation as several people and witnesses need to be interviewed.

There were about 70 residents inside the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

