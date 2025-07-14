‘Heroic’: Fall River first responders prevented ‘unimaginable loss of life,’ Gov. Healey says

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey praised first responders in Fall River for their “heroic” work in preventing an “unimaginable loss of life” in a fire at an assisted living facility on Sunday night that left nine people dead and 30 others hospitalized.

“Were it not for the heroic work, brave work, of these men and women who showed up last night, particularly our fire and police and EMS, we would have seen a much greater loss of life,” Healey said during a late Monday morning news conference.

Healey said everyone who was living at the Gabriel House on Oliver Street was unable to escape the building on their own.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of them were able to be taken out. Most of them were people who needed help,” Healey said. “These are people who are not able to move themselves. They were non-mobile. Therefore, the work that the fire, police, and EMS did to get people out was truly amazing.”

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the nine victims either perished in the building or while in transit to the hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

Bacon said first responders rescued many other residents using ladders after people were found hanging out of windows as the fire burned around them.

“It’s horrifying to think about what happened in the middle of the night, in the dark. People were just scrambling as best they could to get out through windows, firefighters coming up ladders, hauling people down in any way possible to get them out of the building, the panic, it’s so heartbreaking,” Healey said. “I’m heartbroken for the individuals who perished. I’m heartbroken for their families and their friends and loved ones.”

The fire at Gabriel House prompted a massive response, with every firefighter on duty in the city attending, along with 30 off-duty firefighters who were recalled.

Healey said she’s grateful that the teams of first responders acted so quickly, noting that their swift action prevented an “unimaginable loss of life.”

Healey pledged to Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan that her administration “will do everything we can” to offer support and assistance to the community.

Fire investigators from the Fall River Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

