Fall River fire crews battling flames at assisted living home

FALL RIVER, Mass. — First Responders are battling a fire at an assisted living home in Fall River.

According to the Fall River Fire Department, they confirmed just before 10 p.m. that they responded to the Oliver House on 261 Oliver Street.

🚨Working Fire – Oliver Street🚨

Crews are operating at a working fire at the Gabriel House on Oliver Street. Companies arrived to find heavy fire showing and multiple rescues in progress.#L1314 #FallRiver #FallRiverFirefighters 🔥🚒🧯 pic.twitter.com/KeieKuTN4X — Fall River Firefighters (@IAFF1314) July 14, 2025

According to WPRI, parts of the street are blocked off as crews battle the flames.

Mutual aid has been requested to the scene.

We will update you when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

