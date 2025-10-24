Mother stranded off Cape Cod with husband and son after boat fire has died, family says

The mother of a Massachusetts family that was stranded on a desolate island for over a day when their boat caught fire off Cape Cod has died, family tells Boston 25 News.

Cynthia Sullivan has succumbed to injuries she suffered when their vessel, “The Third Wave,” erupted in flames on Monday night, a member of the family told Boston 25 News on Friday.

Forced to abandon ship in the middle of the night, Cynthia and Patrick Sullivan and their son Tyler swam to Naushon Island with no food or way to communicate, taking shelter inside a barn.

A boat radio washed ashore on Wednesday morning and Tyler used it to send a mayday call, prompting a Coast Guard helicopter rescue.

The family was airlifted to Cape Cod Hospital. Cynthia’s husband Patrick, was then treated at Brigham and Women’s Burn Center. Their son Tyler, was also hospitalized.

The family’s dog—who helped alert them to the fire—died in the blaze.

Naushon Island is the largest of the Elizabeth Islands in southeastern Massachusetts, located about four statute miles from Martha’s Vineyard.

Mother stranded off Cape Cod due to boat fire has died, family says

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group