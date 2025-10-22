Family stranded off Cape Cod due to boat fire rescued days later after radio washes on beach

CAPE COD — A family stranded off the coast of Cape Cod after their boat caught fire was rescued days later after finally calling for help when their radio washed ashore.

The three family members left in their vessel from Eel Pond on Friday in Falmouth and were supposed to return by Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says their vessel, The Third Wave, caught fire on Monday night.

The family jumped in the ocean and swam to Naushon Island, a private island located a few miles away from Falmouth.

A concerned family member reported them overdue on Tuesday evening and a search that included members of the Coast Guard, the Falmouth Police Department, the Falmouth Harbormaster and volunteers from Naushon Trust ensued.

The son of the family was finally able to contact rescuers on Wednesday after he found their marine radio washed up on the beach.

The family of three was airlifted to Cape Cod Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

