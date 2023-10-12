More than 80 women have now accused ex-Boston doctor of performing phony pelvic, breast exams

BOSTON — More than 80 women have signed their names to a class action lawsuit that was filed Wednesday against a former Brigham and Women’s rheumatologist who is accused of performing “thousands” of phony pelvic and breast exams on patients over the years, according to a report.

A total of 82 plaintiffs were named in the complaint against Dr. Derrick J. Todd, which was filed in Suffolk Superior Court by the Boston firm of Lubin & Meyer, The Boston Globe reported.

The significant jump in women alleging sexual assault at the hands of Todd comes one day after Marianne “Mimi” DiTrani and her legal team filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court accusing him of using his “position of trust and authority to commit acts of sexual violence, sexual exploitation, and serial abuse.”

In that suit, DiTrani, who sought treatment for a genetic condition that affects her joints and skin, claimed that Todd would routinely group and fondle her in exam rooms

Todd asked DiTrani “a series of inappropriate, invasive, and exploitative questions about her appearance and sexual history” before coercing her to disrobe in front of him, alone, in the examination room, according to the suit. It’s further alleged that Todd then performed a medically unnecessary breast examination and a medically unnecessary gynecological examination.

DiTrani, desperate for relief from her medical condition and trusting that Todd was trying to treat her, also said she was “unknowingly being groomed by Todd” and that she dutifully returned to Brigham’s offices for multiple follow-up visits in December 2022 and January 2023.

DiTrani also alleged that medical staff, chaperones, nurses, supervisors, administrators, doctors, and other hospital personnel were aware of the sexual exploitation and abuse at the hands of Todd. Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians, Inc., and Charles River Medical Associates were also named in her suit.

The Globe reported that in the new civil suit other plaintiffs made accusations against Todd that were similar to DiTrani’s complaints, including one woman who said, “I was very uncomfortable, but at the same time, I would answer because he was my doctor and I trusted him.”

“These horrifying, traumatizing, and deplorable acts took place over years, from at least as far back as 2011 and continuing through July 2023,” the suit states, according to The Globe. It also alleges that Todd “had thousands of patients over his tenure/career and he likely assaulted a large number of those patients.”

Todd was recently terminated on July 31 following an investigation into anonymous complaints, a healthcare official said last Friday.

The hospital initially placed Todd on administrative leave before making the decision to end his employment, according to Dr. Charles Morris, Brigham’s chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs.

On Sept. 5, 2023, Todd voluntarily agreed to stop practicing, according to the board.

Todd’s attorney, Ingrid Martin, said her client “believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against it vigorously,” The Globe reported.

In a statement, Charles River Medical Associates said it wasn’t made aware of the complaints against Todd until his last day on the job and that they are “still reviewing the complaints, we are disappointed and saddened by these disturbing allegations.”

Morris said earlier this week, “We deeply regret the harm Dr. Todd’s actions have caused our patients and their families. We take our duty to care for our patients and keep them safe extremely seriously. We have, and always will, act decisively on any allegations of misconduct, as we did in this case.”

