Brigham and Women’s doctor terminated following investigation into anonymous complaints

BOSTON — A doctor at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital was recently terminated following an investigation into anonymous complaints, a healthcare official said.

The hospital initially placed Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s Rheumatology Center at Faulkner Hospital, on administrative leave before making the decision to end his employment, according to Dr. Charles Morris, the Brigham’s chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs.

“Providing high-quality care in a safe environment is our top priority. After receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Derrick Todd, we immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more. We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation,” Morris said in a statement.

Brigham notified the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, which labeled the allegations as “gynecology-related” and “improper choice of treatment.” The Boston Globe reported that Todd is facing a lawsuit for allegedly performing pelvic and breast exams that were not medically indicated.

On Sept. 5, 2023, Todd voluntarily agreed to stop practicing, according to the board.

Morris noted that an investigation into the allegations made against Todd remains ongoing.

“As our investigation continues, we have reached out to his current and former patients to offer information and resources, including establishing a dedicated team of specifically trained patient and family relations professionals, as well as offering clinicians to speak with about any concerns or next steps regarding their care,” Morris added. “We deeply regret the harm this has caused to our patients and their families. Right now, our focus is on our patients and caring for all of their needs, with the hope of ultimately restoring their trust in health care.”

Boston 25 has reached out to local law enforcement officials for additional details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group