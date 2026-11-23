WORCESTER — More than 179 firefighters were recognized Monday at the 37th Annual Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester.

Boston firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr., who was killed while battling a fire in Dorchester in May, was among those honored.

Gov. Maura Healey called Kilduff a hero.

“He’s an incredible inspiration to this day for all of us... A Marine Corps veteran.”

Firefighters in Fall River who responded to the deadly fire at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility were also recognized.

The five-alarm fire tore through the assisted living facility, making it the deadliest fire in Massachusetts in more than 40 years.

Firefighters from Bourne, Brookline, Danvers, Bellingham, Duxbury, East Longmeadow, Eastham, Grafton, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Stow, Sudbury, Medway, New Bedford, Newton, Rockland, Rowley, Salem, Somerville, Southbridge, Townsend and Yarmouth were also honored.

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