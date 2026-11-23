Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday and accused the agency’s officers of continuing to make civil arrests at courthouses in violation of a state law that took effect earlier this month.

Immigrant safeguards embedded in the PROTECT Act kicked in on Nov. 3, including a provision that bars ICE agents from making civil immigration arrests at state courthouses without judicial warrants, Campbell’s office said. In the last two and a half weeks, the AG’s office said, ICE has arrested at least 38 people at Massachusetts courthouses without judicial warrants.

“ICE’s intentional violation of state law has created unnecessary fear, made it more difficult to operate our courts and hold defendants accountable,” Campbell said. “ICE is misleading the public by suggesting that these arrests make us safer when, in fact, ICE’s actions are preventing criminal cases from moving forward, denying a victim’s ability to obtain accountability, violating a defendant’s due process, and leaving open the possibility that someone facing serious criminal charges could ultimately be released from ICE custody without their criminal case ever being resolved.”

The lawsuit itself extends beyond the state law, and challenges a May 2025 ICE directive that allows for arrests in state courthouses “even when the state prohibits them,” according to Campbell’s office. That policy “was ruled unlawful and vacated by a federal court in California in June 2026, but ICE continues to carry out such arrests,” the office said.

Campbell did not sue to enforce the PROTECT Act against ICE directly, but rather brought claims under the federal Administrative Procedure Act and the 10th Amendment.

Campbell is asking the U.S. District Court in Boston to issue an order vacating the directive and barring civil immigration arrests at state courts unless state law permits them.

“Time and time again, sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts have made the dumbfounding choice to prioritize dangerous criminal illegal aliens rather than their law-abiding American citizens,” acting ICE Boston Field Office Director Joseph Sher, who is named as a defendant in Campbell’s suit, said in an October press release. “While these politicians continue to waste valuable time, energy and resources passing embarrassingly performative legislation such as the Protect Act, [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Boston will continue to proudly protect Massachusetts communities from these dangerous criminals.”

Campbell is holding a press conference to discuss the lawsuit Monday afternoon.

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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