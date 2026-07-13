One Year Later: Chief reflects on Gabriel House fire and safety improvements in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Today marks one year since fire ripped through the Gabriel House in Fall River that killed 10 people and injured 30 others.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 66-year-old Brenda Cropper, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 70-year-old Halina Lawler, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon, 86-year-old Eleanor Willett, and 77-year-old Joseph Wilanksy.

The five-alarm fire tore through the assisted living facility, making it the deadliest fire in Massachusetts in more than 40 years. Many residents living at the Gabriel House were trapped, hanging out of windows and doorways waiting to be rescued.

Investigators determined the fire was likely accidental. However, city officials said the facility’s sprinkler system was part of a nationwide recall 24 years ago and was never replaced.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the department has partnered with the National Fire Sprinkler Association in response. He said the effort is expected to have the greatest impact on improving fire safety in the community.

“Partnering with them to be able to try to amend the National Fire Life Safety Code and the Massachusetts life safety to try to make it so we close those loopholes. Where if there are deficiencies in sprinkles, not just recalled heads like we had a Gabriel House, but other sprinklers, damaged sprinklers, painted over sprinklers, anything that is a deficiency in a sprinkler system raises a red flag to the fire department,” said Chief Bacon.

“Where now we can go and serve an order of notice and make them replace these and make these buildings safer. That’s the direction we’re heading, and that’s how we want to honor the lives of the people who didn’t make it.”

“On this sad anniversary, we, the Gabriel House family, express our deepest sympathy to the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating tragedy of July 13, 2025,” said Dennis Etzkorn, owner of Gabriel House. “The victims are ever in our hearts and in our prayers. We offer our condolences, also, to those residents who lost their home that night.”

Governor Maura Healey announced this week the finalization of comprehensive new safety regulations that will strengthen protections for older adults living in assisted living residences across Massachusetts.

The amendments are among the most significant changes to the assisted living regulations in oversight in years.

“The Gabriel House fire was a heartbreaking tragedy that forever changed the lives of so many families and the Fall River community,” said Healey.

“Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with residents, families, firefighters, first responders, advocates and providers to make sure we learn from that tragedy and take meaningful action. These reforms will strengthen safety, improve emergency preparedness and give families greater confidence that their loved ones are living in safe, well-prepared communities.”

On Monday evening, the city of Fall River will hold a remembrance, reflection, and prayer at 6:30 p.m. at the Gabriel House. First responders and survivors who were there that night are expected to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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