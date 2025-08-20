Missing pregnant teen’s boyfriend to be arraigned on murder charge after remains found at his home

TAUNTON, Mass. — The boyfriend of a pregnant teen who was reported missing almost two weeks ago is slated to face a judge on Wednesday after human remains were found on his property in Rehoboth on Tuesday, authorities said.

Gregory Groom, 22, is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court after he was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness for acts committed against 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro on August 6, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Quinn also said Groom will also face a charge of murder because the remains found at his home are consistent with those of Monteiro, who was about 11 weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance earlier this month.

An autopsy will be performed on the body to confirm it is Monteiro’s.

Officials searched the area around Groome’s home for several hours on Tuesday. Video from the scene showed K9 dogs, law enforcement officers from several agencies, and an excavator.

“Extensive searches were conducted by various units of the Massachusetts State Police. Based on information obtained during the investigation into Kylee Monteiro’s disappearance, police obtained a search warrant for the property,” Quinn said during a news conference late Tuesday night. “As a result of the search of the property, human remains consistent with those of Kylee Monteiro have been recovered.”

Monteiro was last seen on Thursday, August 7, at Groome’s home at 107 County Street in Rehoboth, according to family, friends, and law enforcement.

“Based on the current state of the evidence that has been obtained during the investigation, Gregory Groom will be charged with the murder of Kylee Monteiro,” Quinn added.

People who knew Monteiro shared kind words about who she was as a person.

“She had a future, she was smart, she was intuitive, she was loving,” said Kira Schofield, who lived with Monteiro. “Everybody loved her. I loved her to the end of the Earth.”

Quinn didn’t say where on Groom’s property the remains were found.

Additional details are expected to be revealed in court on Wednesday.

Groom is currently being held without bail.

