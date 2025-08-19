Missing pregnant teen’s boyfriend charged with assaulting her prior to disappearance

REHOBOTH, Mass. — The boyfriend of a pregnant teen who hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks has been charged with assaulting her prior to her disappearance

Gregory Groom, 22, of Rehoboth, is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness for acts committed against 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro on August 6, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Groom is currently being held without bail and will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Taunton District Court, the DA says.

Monteiro was last seen on Thursday, August 7, at her boyfriend’s home in Rehoboth, according to family, friends, and law enforcement.

The Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn did not share whether Monteiro has been found.

Police could be seen investigating the area around where she was last seen on Tuesday.

Rehoboth search for missing teen

Monteiro was last known to be wearing a red T-shirt with “GET OVER IT” printed on it. She’s about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

