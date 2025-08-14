Search underway for pregnant Rehoboth teen who has been missing for a week

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help with tracking down a pregnant teenager from Rehoboth who has been missing for a week.

Kylee Monteiro, 18, was last seen in the area of County Street in Rehoboth on Thursay, August 7, according to a missing persons poster shared by the Rehoboth Police Department.

Friends and family say Monteiro’s last known location was at her boyfriend’s house, there were some “domestic issues” between the couple, and that she’s highly unlikely to cut off all contact with social media and loved ones.

Monteiro is described as about 6 feet tall, heavy set, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing pregnant teen in Rehobothwf (Kylee Monteiro -- Rehoboth Police Department /Massachusetts State Police)

It’s believed she was last wearing a red t-shirt with the phrase, “Get Over It,” printed on the front, ripped blue jeans, and tan boots.

The Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, the Rehoboth Police Department, and SEMLEC Search and Rescue were looking for Monteiro in the area of County and New streets on Wednesday.

Family told Boston 25 News that hundreds of law enforcement officers are involved in the search.

Anyone with information on Monteiro’s whereabouts is urged to contact Trooper Sabrina Hinchey at 508-972-1041 or Rehoboth Police Detective Paul McGovern at 508-252-3722.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group