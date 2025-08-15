Loved ones fear the worst as police, K9s scour Mass. town for missing pregnant teen

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Friday marks the eighth day that 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro has been missing.

Monteiro, who is 11 weeks pregnant, was last seen on Thursday, August 7, at her boyfriend’s home in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, according to family, friends, and law enforcement.

“This has been a brutal week for all of us,” Juliette Piette, a close relative of Monteiro, told Boston 25 on Thursday. “Please, just come home. We love you and we miss you.”

0 of 5 Kylee Monteiro Kylee Monteiro Kylee Monteiro Kylee Monteiro Missing pregnant teen in Rehobothwf (Kylee Monteiro -- Rehoboth Police Department /Massachusetts State Police)

Monteiro’s family says she was last seen at her boyfriend’s home on County Street, a week after she learned she was pregnant.

Friends have mentioned that there were some domestic issues between Monteiro and her boyfriend, although the exact nature of these issues is unclear.

Loved ones are actively hoping for her safe return, emphasizing that it is highly unlikely for Monteiro to cut off all contact with them or with people on social media.

Delaney Potter, a friend of Monteiro, fears the worst as the desperate search continues.

“I just want her to be found,” Potter told Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates.

When Coates asked Potter, “Do you believe she’s still out there?” She responded, “Yes, but I don’t believe she’s alive.”

0 of 7 Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search Rehoboth search

Law enforcement officials were seen combing the Bristol County town for evidence and signs of Monteiro, using K9s and various vehicles.

Monteiro was last known to be wearing a red T-shirt with “GET OVER IT” printed on it. She’s about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Rehoboth Police Department told Boston 25 on Thursday that officers have no updates regarding their search.

There have been no arrests reported since Monteiro vanished.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding Monteiro’s disappearance remains ongoing.

Her family and friends continue to hope for her safe return.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group