Man admits to defrauding Mass. employer to renovate hunting lodge in Michigan, feds say

BOSTON — A man who worked for a Massachusetts construction company has admitted to defrauding his former employer by diverting labor, equipment, and materials to renovate a hunting lodge in Lake City, Michigan, the U.S. Attorney said.

Jonathan McCormack, 41, of Lapeer, Mich., pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Aug. 17.

A federal grand jury indicted McCormack in May 2024.

McCormack was employed as a project supervisor for BluRoc, LLC., a construction company based in Northampton, prosecutors said.

McCormack also owned and operated JDM Site Services, LLC, a Michigan-based company that rented heavy equipment to BluRoc.

McCormack used his positions at BluRoc and JDM “to orchestrate a scheme” to divert labor, equipment, and materials to renovate a hunting lodge in Lake City, Michigan, prosecutors said.

Between April 2020 and August 2020, prosecutors said McCormack directed four of his BluRoc crew members, including his brother, to work at the hunting lodge while approving their time, as well as his own, into BluRoc’s computer tracking system as work on BluRoc projects, thereby ensuring that they were paid by BluRoc.

This work included laying approximately 300 timber mats, hay, and seed that McCormack took from a BluRoc worksite without payment.

Specifically, on April 4, 2020, McCormack falsely approved time for himself, his brother, and three crew members for BluRoc projects in Indiana, even though they were actually working for McCormack at the hunting lodge.

McCormack agreed to forfeit six snowmobiles and repay BluRoc $98,087.

For each wire fraud charge, he faces up to 20 years in prison, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

For the conspiracy charge to commit wire fraud, he faces up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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