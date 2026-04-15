Suspended MSP trooper to be arraigned in deadly crash

WOBURN, Mass. — A suspended Massachusetts State Trooper is set to be arraigned today in the deadly crash of a 37-year-old Special Olympian from Saugus.

41-year-old Scott Quigley of Woburn is facing one count of felony motor vehicle homicide for the fatal traffic collision in Woburn on December 12, 2023.

Prosecutors say Quigley’s unmarked State Police vehicle crossed the centerline on Lexington Street at about 5 p.m. and crashed into Angel Schettino’s wheelchair van. He died at the hospital a month later.

The initial investigation, conducted by MSP Sgt. Jennifer Penton, characterized the crash as a “medical incident” where Quigley was only “partially at fault.”

Penton issued Quigley a written warning for a marked-lanes violation. Penton herself was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter and perjury in connection with the Enrique Delgado Garcia at the MSP academy. She is also expected in court today.

Boston 25 Investigates uncovered that Quigley allegedly had admitted to a supervisor his concern over hospital records suggesting he had a blood alcohol level of .11—well above the legal limit of .08. 25 Investigates also uncovered Quigley was found to be ‘at fault” in only one of the previous 7 crashes,

Two high-ranking MSP supervisors signed off on Quigley’s original explanation that he felt “fatigued and lightheaded” and was “unable to recall” why he left his lane, and in a notice filed March 2, 2026, the Commonwealth revealed that an “unsworn, non-attorney employee” came forward saying that he overheard Quigley saying that he had been drinking “Teresa’s,” a restaurant in Woburn, with another trooper prior to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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