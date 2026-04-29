Man pleads guilty to disinterring a body in Boston; rejects pleas in two additional cases

BOSTON — A man expected to plead guilty on three separate cases that date back to 2020 refused to plead guilty to two of the cases in court, while he did plead guilty to disinterring the body of a 38-year-old woman.

47-year-old Rinnyers Pena plead guilty with disinterring a body in connection with the death of 38-year-old Alenny Matos.

Pena was also charged with kidnapping, rape, assault and battery on a family or household member. In a different case, he was also charged with rape of Jane Doe 1 and photographing her naked while unconscious and photographing Jane Doe 2 naked while unconscious.

Because he refused to plead guilty in those cases, Pena is expected to go to trial while his sentencing in the case of disinterring a body is pending. He faces up to three years in prison for that charge.

Alenny Matos

According to prosecutors, during the early morning hours of January 26, 2020, Pena picked up Matos at her residence in Dorchester. Cell phone records show the two having a conversation, and his phone traveling to her home. Surveillance video shows the defendant’s work truck.

11 incoming calls to Matos’ phone were not answered during those early morning hours, and around 5:46 a.m. the next day was the last time her cell phone hit a tower. When she was not heard from for over 24 hours, her family filed a missing person’s report.

Around 2:15 a.m. to 2:17 a.m. the next day, the defendant’s cell phone hit a tower near Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park, the same place where the body of Matos was found months later in a trash bag by a woman walking her dog.

In March, the defendant’s phone was seized by Boston police and search warrant was issued on his work truck. A Germain Shepard dog trained in detecting presence of human remains hit on a part of the car.

The victim was recovered and brought to the Medical Examiner’s office where traces of fentanyl and mercury were found. However, the cause of death was determined as undetermined.

Kidnapping, rape, and assault case

When police also obtained a warrant for Pena’s cell phone, they found a series of photographs showing the defendant with a 21-year-old victim. The photographs were taken at his home showing a victim allegedly unconscious, and Pena allegedly violating her.

Through an investigation, police were able to determine that the victim and defendant were dating. The two had moved into a rooming house in Roxbury where the victim was allegedly strangled, beaten, and locked in a room against her will by Pena.

During their relationship, the victim was provided with opioids to engage in sexual intercourse with Pena, and twice she overdosed, according to prosecutors.

The victim told police she had no idea when those photos were taken and did not consent to being touched, as she was unconscious when it happened.

A search warrant of the room revealed a microwave bolted to the window, a bucket full of urine, drug paraphernalia, and other items the victim told police about.

When the facts of the case were read from the prosecutor, the judge asked if they were true and defense counsel of Pena said his client “unfortunately” did not want to proceed with pleading guilty with the case, and the charges he faces with Jane Doe 1 and 2.

Jane Doe 1 and 2

He’s also facing charges of photographing two other women when they were naked and unconscious.

Pena’s plea deal for all three cases would have been five years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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