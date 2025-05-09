Middleborough man charged with two life sentences after 2020 murder of his parents

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Middleborough man has been sentenced to two life sentences for the 2020 murder of his parents, the Plymouth County D.A. announced.

Ryan True, 25, was convicted following a seven-day jury trial in Brockton Superior Court. He is ordered to serve the sentences consecutively without the possibility of parole.

True was found guilty of a December 10 incident, when Middleborough police responded to 3 Highland Street for a well-being check, only to find the bodies of 52-year-old David True and 55-year-old Renee True.

Ryan True returned to the scene and surrendered himself to the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group