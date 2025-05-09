Local

Middleborough man charged with two life sentences after 2020 murder of his parents

By Boston 25 News Staff
Ryan True murders (Boston 25)
By Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Middleborough man has been sentenced to two life sentences for the 2020 murder of his parents, the Plymouth County D.A. announced.

Ryan True, 25, was convicted following a seven-day jury trial in Brockton Superior Court. He is ordered to serve the sentences consecutively without the possibility of parole.

True was found guilty of a December 10 incident, when Middleborough police responded to 3 Highland Street for a well-being check, only to find the bodies of 52-year-old David True and 55-year-old Renee True.

Ryan True returned to the scene and surrendered himself to the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read