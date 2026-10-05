Medford High School to reopen Tuesday after large sewage backup forced students, staff to evacuate

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford Public Schools announced that the high school will be open on Tuesday after students and staff were forced to evacuate due to a sewage backup.

All classes, activities, programs, and events will be held as scheduled.

Around 11 a.m., the Medford Fire Department responded to the school after reports of a strong sewer odor in one of the hallways.

Due to the smell, officials ordered the building to be closed for the remainder of the day. Students and staff were dismissed, while all other schools in the district remained on their normal schedules.

A contracted drain company came to the school and identified the backup. Crews are cleaning up the sewage smell in the affected areas of the building.

The district said Monday will count towards the 180-day state requirement and will not need to be made up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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