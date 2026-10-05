Students sent home after sewage backup shuts down Medford High School

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford High School dismissed students and staff early Monday after a large sewage backup forced the building to close.

Around 11 a.m., the Medford Fire Department responded to the school after reports of a strong sewer odor in one of the hallways.

Due to the smell, officials ordered the building to be closed for the remainder of the day. Students and staff were dismissed, while all other schools in the district remained on their normal schedules.

Medford Public Schools said no decision has been made on after-school activities or athletic events.

A drain company is working to locate the source of the sewage backup and clear the blockage, while the Medford Fire Department remains on scene monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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