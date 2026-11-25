The United American Indians of New England lost its bid to force the town of Plymouth to provide a stage for them on Thanksgiving.

The organization had argued that they need the stage for its National Day of Mourning, which has been held every Thanksgiving in Plymouth since the 1970s.

The judge ruled that while the stage is not the town’s responsibility, the town cannot require organizers to get insurance.

UAINE said it agreed to drop a civil rights lawsuit against the town as part of the agreement. In exchange, the organization says Plymouth agreed to allow its annual rally and march and provide certain support for the event, including a stage.

However, in 2025, the town changed its responsibilities under the decades-old agreement, making it no longer responsible for setting up the stage without a certificate of insurance from UAINE.

The dispute centers on a 1998 agreement between UAINE and the town that followed confrontations between police and demonstrators at the 1997 National Day of Mourning.

In a statement, Plymouth Select Board chair Deb Iaquinto, said the town is committed to supporting the National Day of Mourning.

“Since January 2026, the Town repeatedly discussed stage concerns and suggested alternatives, including UAINE buying or renting a stage for the event, or using the existing concrete stage on Department of Conservation and Recreation property. The Court stated that ‘UAINE and Munro will not be irreparably harmed by the failure to issue the injunction because UAINE and Munro have the option of providing their own stage,” Iaquinto said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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