HARWICH, Mass. — Parents from Harwich Elementary School are pushing back after a memo sent to teachers instructed them to keep the school ‘holiday-free’ throughout December.

Parents say they’re not asking the school to favor one holiday over another, but say they want their children to have the opportunity to learn and celebrate the different traditions represented in their classrooms.

The memo, sent to staff Thursday, reminds teachers that the school would maintain a “holiday-free environment” throughout the building in December.

The memo specifically tells teachers to remove holiday-specific decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths, Santa imagery, menorahs, and dreidels. It also asks staff to avoid holiday-themed worksheets, crafts, and videos. Instead, they encouraged winter-themed activities.

Abby McGillden says her 4th grade daughter has experienced holiday celebrations at school this year, including a Halloween parade and a week of Thanksgiving activities. Now, she and other parents question why December celebrations are being treated differently.

“It was said that this was done to remain inclusive at the school. We have a very small student body and a very diverse student body, and to be inclusive, that’s not to cancel traditions and cancel different cultures and learnings of all these different traditions of all these children from different backgrounds; it’s to celebrate them and teach these children,” McGillden explained.

Parents say their concerns aren’t about celebrating just one tradition; it’s about making sure students have the chance to understand and appreciate the traditions of their classmates, and they say that goes for all holidays, including the ones in December.

Another parent, Elaine, agrees and says she wants her children to be exposed to all traditions.

“I’m an immigrant mom. I have a different culture, and I’m trying to have both cultures in the same place and teaching my kids to do the same,” Elaine said.

In a statement, Superintendent for the Monomoy Regional School District Robin Millen wrote, “Our district wants to confirm that no policy changes have been made regarding holiday celebrations or recognitions in our schools. Routine communications are sent to educators and staff throughout the year with reminders of our district’s commitment to be culturally responsive and aware, and to foster a deep sense of belonging for all in our community. The message sent this past week was intended to convey this reminder and supported both seasonal celebrations and teaching about diverse traditions as part of our curriculum.”

Parents say they’ve sent multiple emails to school administrators expressing their concerns, but so far, the policy is remaining the same.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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