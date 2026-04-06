MBTA unveils World Cup travel plan: $80 train rides, extended hours on T, tips for match days

BOSTON — As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MBTA has released a detailed plan to help fans navigate match days this June and July—especially those heading to Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), which will host seven games, including a quarterfinal.

To accommodate the surge in visitors, the MBTA will offer round-trip Boston Stadium Train tickets for $80, providing service between South Station and Foxborough. These tickets will be sold exclusively through the mTicket app and will be valid across the entire Commuter Rail network on match days, giving fans flexibility in choosing accommodations and travel routes.

On game days, the MBTA plans to run 14 express trains along the Franklin/Foxboro Line, offering direct service to and from the stadium. Tickets for the first five matches go on sale at 11 a.m. on April 8, while tickets for the Round of 32 and quarterfinal matches will be released closer to their respective dates.

“The MBTA is proud to have the opportunity to enable football fans from near and far to travel the Commonwealth,” said Phillip Eng, interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO. “We are ready to deliver unprecedented transit services while balancing the needs of our daily riders.”

Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. Significant traffic delays are expected, and public transportation is recommended as the most efficient option. While most regular peak Commuter Rail service will remain intact, temporary schedule adjustments will be in place from June 8 through July 12.

To support late-night travel, subway lines—including Red, Orange, Green, and Blue—along with key bus routes, will operate extended hours until 2 a.m. on weekday match days. Special late-night service will run until 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, following the Saturday, June 13 match.

Bus Routes 23, 28, 57, 111, and 116 also run extended service seven days a week.

Boston Stadium Train tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train. Train ticket sales will close once the maximum capacity is reached.

Boston 25 News is your home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring coverage of the seven matches, including a Quarterfinal, at Gillette Stadium .

For the full schedule and more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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