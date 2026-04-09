$80 MBTA commuter rail tickets for World Cup matches in Foxborough go on sale

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Special commuter rail tickets designed to bring fans to Foxborough for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches this summer are now on sale.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is offering dedicated trains from South Station to Gillette Stadium, which will be known as Boston Stadium during the tournament.

Each round-trip train ticket costs $80, four times the price of a typical special-event commuter rail ticket. Tickets are being sold exclusively through the MTicket app.

On game days, the MBTA plans to run 14 express trains along the Franklin/Foxboro Line, offering direct service to and from the stadium.

The rail service is only available for the five group stage matches scheduled to be played in Foxborough.

Fans must already have a valid match ticket for a specific game in order to purchase a train ticket for that same date.

On the first day of sales on Wednesday, more than 17,000 train tickets were sold, according to the MBTA.

Boston 25 News is your home for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring coverage of the seven matches, including a Quarterfinal, at Gillette Stadium.

Current matches scheduled to be played in Foxborough include:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Saturday, June 13 | Group C | @ 9 p.m.

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname v. Norway: Tuesday, June 16 | Group I | Match 18 -- @ 6 p.m.

Scotland v. Morocco: Friday, June 19 | Group C | -- @ 6 p.m.

England v. Ghana: Tuesday, June 23 | Group L | -- @ 4 p.m.

Norway v. France: Friday, June 26 | Group I | -- @ 3 p.m.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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