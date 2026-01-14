Mayor calls for review of response to deadly Brown University shooting as firefighters recall chaos

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown University students will return to class next week for the first time since last month’s deadly shooting on campus, as Providence officials push for a comprehensive review of the city’s emergency response.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has asked the city’s Director of Emergency Management to hire an external consultant to evaluate the response to the December 13 shooting.

The review would focus on lessons learned and improvements in communication and coordination, public safety policies and training, and notification procedures for agencies, the public, and media, according to Smiley.

Smiley’s letter included a detailed timeline of the incident:

4:05 PM – First call for help

4:10 PM – Police on scene

4:22 PM – Brown issues shelter-in-place alert

Members of the Providence Fire Department who rushed to the scene are also speaking out about the chaos and trauma of that day.

Lt. John Faria recalled, “While we’re moving the two victims from Manning Walkway to Thayer Street to the rescues, we could hear live gunfire going off.”

Capt. Robert Cataldo added, “This event’s happened and it’s almost a month past, but for some of these kids it’s going to continue on for years.”

Their station, less than half a mile from the Barus and Holley Engineering Building, was among the first to respond, providing aid while the shooter’s location remained unknown.

Brown University resumes classes next week as the city works to strengthen emergency protocols and support the campus community.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group