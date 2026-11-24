CANTON, Mass. — After two trials and an acquittal, Karen Read’s case may have moved on from the criminal courts to Netflix, but her case is very much alive in the civil courts, where multiple lawsuits are still being argued.

In two closely watched trials, Karen Read was acquitted of second-degree murder and other charges for the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, but she was convicted on the lesser charge of drunk driving.

Karen Read alleges someone else killed John O’Keefe and that there was a police coverup.

John O’Keefe’s family is suing the two Canton bars where Karen Read and John O’Keefe gathered earlier in the night.

The bars are asking a judge to throw out the case, claiming that Karen Read was visibly impaired.

“They don’t have evidence of Karen Read’s consumption of alcohol to the point where she becomes intoxicated. She said it was a normal night for her at that point,” Waterfall Bar and Grill Attorney David Hassett argued.

But lawyers for the O’Keefes say, video from inside the two Canton bars reveal Karen Read was drinking heavily and that bartenders should have known she was being overserved.

“A typical amount of alcohol for her was one vodka every 40 minutes. Not seven double vodka shots in 90 minutes, which is exactly what she had there,” said O’Keefe family attorney Marc Diller.

John O’Keefe’s family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read.

In court, the two sides battled over access to Read’s electronic devices and any conversations she had about John O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s attorney said the O’Keeffe records are more than they are entitled to receive

“If there’s a 2007 flip phone where she texts her dad, that’s responsive for the request. It exceeds the request. It is absolutely a fishing expedition,” Karen Read civil attorney Michael Bell said to the court.

“I am entitled to this information from Ms. Read. It is not a fishing expedition. I can only get it from her, because I cannot get it from Mr. O’Keefe,” Dan Buck, an attorney for the O’Keefe family responded.

Karen Read did not attend Tuesday’s court hearing.

The judge did not issue any rulings.

The Karen Read-related case is set to go to trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in April.

It could be a very busy spring at the courthouse.

Lindsay Clancy’s second murder trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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