Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Opening statements Friday after jury is seated

BOSTON — Opening statements are scheduled for Friday morning in the federal murder trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell.

The court began the day by seating a jury of 10 men and six women after the selection process began Tuesday at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Farwell is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore and causing the death of her unborn baby. He has pleaded not guilty.

Follow Ryan Breslin’s live court updates:

Friday, Oct. 9, 9:42 a.m.

While juror numbers were being read, at least one male juror seemed upset to be picked. He put his hand on his face and the man next to him tapped him on the shoulder to console him. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 9, 2026

Friday, Oct. 9, 9:40 a.m.

The jury has been chosen. 10 men, 6 women have been selected. They have now been sworn in. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 9, 2026

Friday, Oct. 9, 9:20 a.m.

Jurors raised their numbers above their head, giving counsel one last chance to look around at each before peremptory challenges. Judge and counsel are using whisper technology for the challenges so we can't hear who counsel is challenging to be removed right now. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 9, 2026

Friday, Oct. 9, 9:17 a.m.

All potential jurors are now in the courtroom. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 9, 2026

Friday, Oct. 9, 9:07 a.m.

Jury selection is resuming in the trial of Matthew Farwell. This morning, the judge laid out the schedule for counsel. They are expected to seat the jury by 10AM after peremptory challenges. There will be a break between 10-10:30AM. Then they will return for opening statements in… — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 9, 2026

What happened Thursday?

Prospective jurors were questioned Thursday individually about their views on law enforcement, connections to mental health and suicide, whether they could handle seeing graphic images, and what they already knew about the case.

The judge focused on whether potential jurors could remain fair and impartial.

When asked about their knowledge of the case Thursday, one prospective juror said, “I don’t think I’ve heard enough evidence to make an opinion one way or another.”

Another prospective juror acknowledged that they were already leaning toward a verdict.

“Having heard what I heard, I’m leaning one way more than another,” the juror said.

When the judge asked which way, the juror responded, “That would be guilty.”

More than 400 prospective jurors were initially called to the courthouse Tuesday, and fewer than 40 were questioned Thursday individually.

Once the jury is seated, the trial can move forward.

Legal analyst weighs in

Boston 25 legal analyst Peter Elikann said the selection process focuses on finding jurors who haven’t already made up their minds.

“The key bottom line in jury selection is you can’t expect people who haven’t heard of the case, but you want to make sure that you’re getting jurors who will have an open mind and not be prejudiced or biased in either way,” Elikann said.

Timeline of the case

In the case, Matthew Farwell is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore and causing the death of her unborn baby.

Prosecutors allege Farwell sexually exploited Birchmore for years after meeting her through the Stoughton Police Department Explorers Program.

They also claim a pregnant Birchmore told Farwell he was the father of her child and that a friend of Birchmore called Stoughton police to reveal their affair.

DNA testing shows Farwell was not the father.

In February 2021, Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment.

More than three years later, in August of 2024, the FBI arrested Farwell.

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