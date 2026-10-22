Father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn baby takes stand in Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — The father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn baby took the stand in the trial of Matthew Farwell Thursday.

The prosecution contends Darwell believed he was the baby’s father up until Birchmore’s death.

DNA testing later showed he was not.

Jason Pickard testified under a grant of immunity, so none of his testimony could be used against him in federal proceedings.

Pickard told jurors he met Sandra Birchmore in December 2019 while he was an Army recruiter in Quincy.

He said that’s when their sexual relationship began.

Pickard described her as “Outgoing, sweet, direct; she always knew what she wanted. She didn’t beat around that bush.”

Because Pickard was married at the time and he was a Recruiter trying to recruit Birchmore to the Army, Pickard only agreed to testify with immunity, as he said the Uniform Code of military justice makes it a crime to commit adultery and for a recruiter to sleep with a recruit.

It was clarified in court that although Birchmore reached out and he messaged her back, Pickard never became her recruiter.

Pickard testified that Birchmore told him Matthew Farwell took her virginity when she was a minor.

“I encouraged her to report the event, but she ultimately refused,” said Pickard.

When Birchmore told him she was pregnant, he was concerned it was his child.

He said he asked her several times.

“Nope, we weren’t in my fertile period,” Birchmore told Pickard.

He said, “She indicated that Matt was the father.”

Pickard said Birchmore never told him he was the father and never expressed concern that Farwell was not.

The FBI took a cheek swab for Pickard’s DNA sample in June of 2025.

He said it was just about a year ago that he learned he was the baby’s father.

Pickard also shared with the defense he knew about Birchmore’s mental health, a previous suicide attempt, and that she was on antidepressants.

The prosecution asked, “Did she ever tell you she was contemplating suicide?”

“No ma’am,” Pickard said.

Another witness, a friend of Birchmore, took the stand Thursday and said she called State police and Canton police after Birchmore died to share information about Matthew Farwell.

A sticking point in this trial has been about why Matthew Farwell wore a mask to Birchmore’s apartment the night she died.

The defense said it was to conceal his identity and hide the affair.

Three women also testified Thursday to sleeping with Matthew Farwell while he was either married or had a girlfriend.

They all say he never disguised himself or wore a mask when they met.

The defense pointed out that all occurrences were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, a mental health counselor and a friend of Birchmore are expected to testify.

It is planned to be a half day in the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group