Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn child expected to testify

BOSTON — The father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn child is expected to testify Thursday when the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell resumes in federal court in Boston.

During previous testimony, FBI special agent Heidi Kelsch identified the father of Birchmore’s unborn child as military recruiter Jason Pickard, citing DNA testing.

Before the jury hears testimony from Pickard, one of Farwell’s former colleagues, Stoughton police Detective Daniel Barber, will return to the stand.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time of her death, and staging the scene at her Canton apartment to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors say Farwell believed he was the father of Birchmore’s unborn child until her death. DNA testing later determined that he was not the father.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty. His defense maintains that Birchmore died by suicide after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Stoughton Police Detective Daniel Barber is expected to resume his testimony Thursday and face cross-examination from the defense.

Recap of Wednesday’s testimony

Barber told jurors Wednesday that he and Farwell shared an office at the Stoughton Police Department and became very close toward the end of 2020.

According to Barber’s testimony, he noticed a change in Farwell’s behavior.

“He appeared to be very stressed out. He appeared to be flustered on occasion,” Barber testified. “There appeared to be a lot on his mind. I observed Mr. Farwell texting incessantly.”

Barber said he asked Farwell if he was OK. According to his testimony, Farwell responded, “I’ve got to put crazy back in the bag. I’ve got to put crazy back in the bag, and it will be all right. Everything will be all right.”

The testimony comes as prosecutors continue presenting their case against Farwell. Jurors have already heard from more than two dozen witnesses

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