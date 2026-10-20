Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of Birchmore in Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — A forensic psychologist is expected to take the stand in the trial of Matthew Farwell when court resumes Wednesday.

The prosecution and defense are painting very different pictures of Sandra Birchmore in court.

While the government wants jurors to believe Birchmore was excited to become a mother, the defense has highlighted that Birchmore was financially struggling and had at least one suicide attempt in the past.

Tuesday, James Fitton testified.

Fitton is a former Stoughton Police dispatcher.

Fitton told jurors about the non-emergency call he took less than two weeks before Birchmore died.

He said the caller wanted to speak to Detective Farwell, alluding to a relationship with her friend Birchmore.

When he went to Farwell’s office to tell him about the call, Fitton said Farwell got “visibly and audibly upset with me.”

“His facial expression changed to me,” Fitton continued, “He told me to never talk about this again and never tell anyone about this.”

The prosecution then showed a text that Farwell sent to Fitton later on that read, “Let’s never discuss that again. That girl is f***ing insane. Well, both of them are.”

Farwell’s defense is that Birchmore took her own life after he went to her apartment to end their relationship.

The prosecution brought her OBGYN to the stand Tuesday, who said Birchmore had zero suicidal ideation.

They also brought a friend from elementary school who was working on Birchmore’s pregnancy announcement that she was planning for Valentine’s Day 2021.

“The prosecution is painting this picture that she would not have committed suicide because this was a happy time in her life. And the defense is pointing out things that could show the possibility that maybe it could have been suicide, maybe it could have been even somebody else,” said Boston 25 legal expert Elyse Hershon.

Some of those things include memes on Birchmore’s cached images and her bank account with under $3 in it.

Hershon also reminds that the prosecution has the burden of proof in the trial.

“The ultimate question is can a jury look past very strong evidence of rape and of a very improper relationship, but be able to draw the line at murder, be able to separate the two and look at actually what happened that night. And that is really what their job is going to be,” said Hershon.

Jurors may also hear from someone who was in the Stoughton Police Explorers Program at the same time as Sandra Birchmore when court resumes Wednesday.

That’s the program where Farwell and Birchmore met and where the prosecution alleges Farwell started grooming her.

Other witnesses include Birchmore’s hairstylist, a friend Birchmore communicated with on Feb. 1, 2021 about shoveling around her car, and a criminalist with the State Police crime lab who did DNA testing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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