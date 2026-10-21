Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Forensic psychologist expected to testify today

BOSTON — A forensic psychologist is expected to take the stand Wednesday as testimony resumes in the federal murder trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell.

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant when she was found dead in her Canton apartment.

Prosecutors and Farwell’s defense attorneys have presented jurors with sharply different accounts of Birchmore’s state of mind leading up to her death.

Prosecutors contend Birchmore was excited about becoming a mother, while the defense maintains she was struggling financially and died by suicide after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty.

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Former Stoughton police dispatcher takes the stand

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from James Fitton, a former Stoughton police dispatcher who described a non-emergency call he received less than two weeks before Birchmore’s death.

According to Fitton’s testimony, the caller wanted to speak with then-Detective Farwell and alluded to a relationship between Farwell and the caller’s friend, Sandra Birchmore.

Fitton testified that when he went to Farwell’s office to tell him about the call, Farwell became “visibly and audibly upset.”

Fitton testified that Farwell told him never to talk about the conversation again or tell anyone about it.

According to testimony, Farwell later texted Fitton again, telling him they should not discuss it.

Prosecutors allege that phone call was a turning point in the events leading to Birchmore’s death.

Birchmore’s state of mind at center of testimony

Jurors also heard Tuesday from Birchmore’s OB-GYN as prosecutors sought to challenge the defense’s contention that Birchmore took her own life.

According to the testimony, Birchmore showed no suicidal ideation.

The defense maintains that Farwell went to Birchmore’s apartment to end their relationship and that Birchmore subsequently died by suicide.

Boston 25 legal analyst Elyse Hershon said prosecutors ultimately carry the burden of proving their murder case.

Hershon said jurors will have to assess the evidence surrounding Farwell’s alleged relationship with Birchmore separately from the question of what happened the night she died.

More witnesses expected

In addition to a forensic psychologist, jurors could hear from someone who participated in the Stoughton Police Explorers program at the same time as Birchmore.

Birchmore met Farwell through the program.

Prosecutors have alleged that Farwell began grooming Birchmore while she was involved with the Explorers program.

The prosecution is expected to call additional witnesses as the trial continues in federal court.

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