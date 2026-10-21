Feds to announce dismantling of alleged Mass. marriage fraud ring that made more than $6M

BOSTON — Federal officials are expected to announce Wednesday the dismantling of an alleged marriage fraud operation accused of arranging hundreds of sham marriages in Massachusetts to obtain unlawful immigration benefits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts says the alleged scheme spanned more than a decade and generated more than $6 million in profits.

Authorities are expected to provide additional details during an 11 a.m. news conference Wednesday at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley will be joined by John Soars, assistant special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, and Shawn Saucier, Northeast regional chief for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Additional details about the alleged scheme, including who may face charges, are expected to be announced during the news conference.

Boston 25 will stream it live here.

BREAKING 🚨 U.S. Attorney Leah Foley to hold press conference TODAY at 11 am at Moakley courthouse to announce the dismantling of an alleged marriage fraud ring that arranged hundreds of sham marriages in Massachusetts designed to obtain unlawful immigration benefits and… pic.twitter.com/SIyXmakP7M — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) October 21, 2026

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