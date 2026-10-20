Would you live in a cemetery? Brookline offers rental opportunity with a catch

Would you live in a cemetery if it meant saving hundreds of dollars on rent?

The town of Brookline is searching for someone willing to call a historic cemetery home, but the affordable price tag comes with some unique responsibilities.

The Walnut Hills Cemetery dates back to 1875 and a single-family home on the property is available to rent starting at $1,600 per month.

The person selected to live on the property would also serve as the cemetery’s caretaker, taking on several hours of responsibilities each week. Those duties include helping open and close the cemetery gates. The tenant would also be responsible for utilities, including costs associated with the attached cemetery office.

For some visitors, living among the headstones wouldn’t be a problem.

“It wouldn’t bother me at all to live here,” Melanie Jennings told Boston 25, who has walked the cemetery’s trails for years. “Walking through it, I just look at it as a part of history because it’s New England.”

Jennings also recalled friendly encounters with the cemetery’s previous caretaker, who would sit outside and chat with visitors.

“He enjoyed himself. He used to sit out here on the bench and chat. It was lovely,” Jennings said.

But not everyone is ready to move into a cemetery.

“I just think because it’s a cemetery, and like, I totally believe in ghosts and spirits,” one visitor walking the cemetery’s trail told Boston 25 News. “I am like way too freaked out about that type of stuff, but I think it’s pretty cool and maybe someone should do that.”

For those who aren’t easily spooked, the opportunity comes with a three-year agreement and the possibility of an extension.

Interested applicants must submit a formal proposal outlining how much they are willing to pay in rent.

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