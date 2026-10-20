Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Sandra Birchmore’s former OB-GYN takes the stand

BOSTON — The federal trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell continues Tuesday, with an FBI agent facing cross-examination after jurors heard extensive testimony about text messages involving Sandra Birchmore.

The OB-GYN who treated Birchmore in 2019 is now on the stand.

Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin is at the federal courthouse in Boston, where Special Agent Heidi Kelch returned to the witness stand.

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Get caught up with what has happened so far

Kelch began testifying Friday afternoon and spent Monday walking jurors through communications involving Birchmore, Farwell and Birchmore’s friends.

Kelch said she reviewed tens of thousands of communications between Birchmore and Farwell, along with messages Birchmore exchanged with friends.

Jurors heard about graphic sexual messages between Birchmore and Farwell. According to testimony, at least 18 conversations described sex as a form of punishment for Birchmore, while several messages from Farwell referred to grabbing Birchmore by the throat during sex.

The testimony also focused on December 2020, when Birchmore learned she was pregnant.

“Congrats, we are going to be parents 2021,” Birchmore wrote to Farwell, according to messages presented in court.

Farwell responded with several messages, including, “I literally have nothing to say right now” and “You are truly the worst person on the face of the earth.”

“You blackmailed me into getting what you wanted,” another message from Farwell read. “You literally don’t care about anything but yourself. This is completely my fault. I should have just walked away and let you hurt yourself.”

“Well, if that’s how you feel, maybe I will hurt myself then,” Birchmore responded.

Kelch testified that investigators found no texts, internet searches or journal entries from Birchmore about suicide that night. Instead, she was texting a friend about ideas for a baby shower theme, according to the testimony.

The FBI also said Farwell did not express doubt about paternity in the messages presented to jurors. However, jurors learned that a man named Jason Picard was actually the father.

Jurors also heard testimony that Birchmore had a sexual relationship with Farwell’s twin brother, Billy.

The charges Farwell faces

Farwell is charged with killing Birchmore and her unborn child. He has pleaded not guilty.

His defense maintains that Farwell went to Birchmore’s apartment to end their relationship and that Birchmore later took her own life.

Before her death, Birchmore told friends through text messages that Farwell had asked for a key to her apartment and that she found it strange that he was looking around her closet and bathroom, according to testimony.

Birchmore was later found dead with a strap around her neck that was attached to a closet door.

After Kelch finishes testifying, two doctors and Birchmore’s aunt are expected to take the witness stand.

Cameras are not permitted inside federal court. Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin has been following the trial from the courthouse and will continue providing updates throughout the proceedings.

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