Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Closing arguments today after weeks of testimony

BOSTON — Closing arguments are set to begin Friday in the federal murder trial of former Stoughton police detective Matthew Farwell, following weeks of testimony surrounding the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to make their final arguments to the jury beginning at 10 a.m. at federal court in Boston’s Seaport.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time, and staging her death to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors allege Farwell had a years-long sexual relationship with Birchmore that began when she was 15 years old.

The testimony

Over the last four weeks, jurors have heard testimony from 50 witnesses and seen evidence from both sides.

The defense rested its case Wednesday after calling two final witnesses. Farwell did not take the stand in his own defense.

Farwell’s attorneys have argued that Birchmore died by suicide in 2021 after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Once the defense and prosecution deliver their closing arguments, prosecutors will have an opportunity to make a final rebuttal.

The jury will then deliberate.

Boston 25 News will be following developments throughout the day as the trial moves into its final stage.

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