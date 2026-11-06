Lightning strike sparks 3-alarm fire at Abington home, displaces family of 4

ABINGTON, Mass. — A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139.

Crews were called around 5:25 a.m. for a report of a lightning strike at a home on Randolph Street. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and quickly struck a third alarm.

Abington Fire Chief Jack Glynn said lightning struck a tree near the home, then traveled through the ground and reached the structure.

“The lightning hit the tree and traveled through the ground to the home,” Glynn said.

The lightning strike created a trench about two feet wide as it traveled through the ground, according to Glynn. The fire was primarily concentrated in an attached barn.

Storms and downpours are expected throughout the day, with additional lightning strikes possible, the Boston 25 Weather team said.

0 of 9 Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139. Abington fire A lightning strike sparked a three-alarm fire at an Abington home early Friday morning, displacing a family of four and forcing officials to shut down a stretch of Route 139.

Firefighters faced difficult conditions at the scene, including collapse hazards and challenging footing, Glynn noted. Mutual aid was called in because Abington crews were already responding to other medical calls when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

The fire displaced two parents and two children, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Glynn said the lightning strike also affected the electrical systems at two other homes in the area.

During the emergency response, Randolph Street, also known as Route 139, was closed between Lincoln Street and Chestnut Street. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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