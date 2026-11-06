Mass. futurecast: Tracking rounds of downpours, thunderstorms. See when conditions turn worst

DEDHAM, Mass. — A soaking rain will impact Massachusetts on Friday, with periods of heavy rain, embedded thunderstorms, and the potential for localized flooding lasting into the evening.

The biggest concern comes after 10 a.m. Friday, when more widespread downpours are expected to develop. Southeastern Massachusetts could see some of the heaviest rain, but downpours will be possible elsewhere across the region.

Lightning is also a concern. Thunderstorms could become embedded within the larger rain area, particularly across southeastern Massachusetts.

The Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert.

Three weeks of dry weather is ovah... @boston25 pic.twitter.com/l1jzkPQvql — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 6, 2026

Friday morning: Rain ramps up

Showers and pockets of heavier rain are already moving through Massachusetts Friday morning.

Conditions are expected to become increasingly wet heading toward 10 a.m., when the threat of heavier downpours increases.

Drivers should prepare for reduced visibility, standing water, and an increased risk of hydroplaning.

Leaves could also clog storm drains and worsen street flooding during heavier downpours.

Friday afternoon and evening: Heaviest rain

The most widespread downpours are expected from late Friday morning through the afternoon and evening.

Southeastern Massachusetts appears to be the focus for the heaviest rainfall, with up to 6 inches possible in some areas.

Around Boston, rainfall totals of approximately 1 to 2 inches are expected.

A flood watch remains in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Localized flooding of roads and other low-lying areas will be possible, particularly where repeated downpours occur.

Despite the rain, Friday will remain mild, with highs reaching the upper 60s.

Friday night: Rain becomes less widespread

The rain will become less extensive overnight, but the storm won’t be completely finished.

Pockets of heavy rain could linger overnight into early Saturday, with showers still around when many people wake up Saturday morning.

Saturday: Showers fade, temperatures fall

Showers will linger Saturday morning before conditions trend drier during the day.

The weekend rain will generally be much lighter, with additional amounts around one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch.

Temperatures will also begin falling after Friday’s unusually mild conditions.

Saturday night into Sunday: One final round

Another push of rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

That round should move through relatively quickly, with conditions improving Sunday and some sunshine returning.

The bigger weekend change will be the temperature. Highs will fall from the upper 60s Friday to the upper 50s by Sunday.

Upper 50s are expected to remain common into next week.

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