Malden man found guilty in Greater Boston sex trafficking case

MALDEN, Mass. — A Malden man has been found guilty of trafficking women for commercial sex throughout Greater Boston and laundering proceeds from the operation.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, a Middlesex Superior Court jury convicted Eric Yuen, 58, after a two-week trial.

He was found guilty of three counts of sex trafficking, one count of deriving support from prostitution and one count of money laundering.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, an investigation found that between July 2021 and March 2022, Yuen harbored women at his Malden home and transported them to hotels and private residences throughout Greater Boston for commercial sex.

Investigators said Yuen advertised commercial sex services online, including on the website Skip the Games, arranged appointments with sex buyers and drove women to and from those appointments.

Prosecutors said Yuen collected a portion of the money paid by sex buyers and used the proceeds to cover expenses associated with the operation, including rent, utilities and transportation.

The investigation also found that Yuen used accounts and transactions connected to Encore Boston Harbor to launder proceeds from the operation.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, financial records showed substantial cash deposits and gambling transactions, including instances when Yuen gambled for short periods before cashing out.

The investigation began after a tip from Cambridge police to Homeland Security Investigations. Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the investigation.

Yuen’s bail was revoked following the verdict. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17 at Middlesex Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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